Hugh Jackman Talks Wolverine's Relationship with Deadpool in New Movie

Hugh Jackman has revealed that the version of Wolverine he'll be playing in 2024's Deadpool 3 will "hate" the merc with a mouth, implying that the two superheroes won't be getting on from the start of the film.

Jackman unveiled this tidbit of information on Empire magazine's podcast, where he stated he was probably going to be punching Deadpool in the head a lot. This probably won't come as a surprise to comic fans, as the two characters don't really mesh personality-wise.

However, it will still be interesting to see that dynamic play out on the big screen. Hopefully, Deadpool 3 will make the Wolverine and Deadpool relationship one that differs from that of Cable and Deadpool, as those latter characters also began as enemies.