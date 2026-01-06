Hugh Jackman stars as Robin Hood in A24's upcoming historical epic

2025 was a big year for production company A24, but clearly 2026 will be very promising too. We say this as now the trailer for the anticipated The Death of Robin Hood has made its arrival, wherein we get to see Hugh Jackman in the leading role of the legendary English archer, all as he faces a daunting task that could just be the salvation for his life of murder and crime.

This film puts a new spin on the legendary myth as it sees Robin Hood not as a hero who robbed from the rich to aid the poor, but as a simple marauder and killer, a criminal that lived selfishly. However after a fateful encounter that left him on death's door, Jackman's protagonist is nursed back to health by a mysterious woman played by the ever-excellent Jodie Comer, before he is soon offered a task of protecting a young girl who has been subject to many of life's greatest miseries already.

There is no exact premiere date mentioned for The Death of Robin Hood as of yet, but we do know that it's planned for sometime in 2026. We also know that the film has been written and directed by Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One's Michael Sarnoski, with Bill Skarsgard among the cast in a major but unclear role.

Stay tuned for more from this gritty and promising film, and don't miss its trailer below.