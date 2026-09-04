Hugh Jackman says he is investing in English football club Norwich

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Hugh Jackman is in talks to buy a stake at the English football team Norwich City, a club he is a fan of because of his mother, who comes from Norwich. The Australian actor revealed it in an interview with TalkSport: when asked if he would buy stakes at a football club, following what other Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac did with Wrexham, he gave the outlet "a little exclusive".

"I'm very, very interested - and talking about it right now. You're the first one to know that. There's a little exclusive", Jackman said. "Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I'm all about the Canaries", referring to the nickname of the English team, currently in second tier of English football.

Jackman, who recently starred in The Death of Robin Hood, did not specify how much of Norwich he is in talks to buy, if it will be a minority stake or a majority stake and become the new owner. The club is currently owned by American businessman Mark Attanasio with an 85% stake, also owner of the MLB team Milwaukee Brewers.