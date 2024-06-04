Hugh Jackman reveals why he retired from Wolverine

HQ

Hugh Jackman truly made the character of Wolverine his own and I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that many of us felt sad when he retired the character after the film Logan. In an interview with People, he reveals why he thought it was time. He says it like this:

"I had got to the point probably 10 years ago I was like, I'm not enjoying it. It was hurting. It was tough."

But now he has once again donned his suit with claws for the film Deadpool & Wolverine and continues the interview with:

"But I've had a break, and I've been doing a lot of dance. I've been doing stage shows. And so when I came back to it, it was really fun."

His co-star Ryan Reynolds chimes in:

"When Hugh Jackman is coming at you at 150 Australian miles per hour, you feel like there's no way you're not going to be dead in four seconds. And I will never forget that. And thank God I'm in a mask, because under the mask my face is going, 'Oh God!'"

The two first met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Reynolds reminisces and says:

"I was blown away. And I was nervous as hell. I was walking through the trailers, jet-lagged, disoriented, feeling really green and kind of out of my depth, and there was no script to look at. It was just like, what's going to happen? And I heard my name, 'Ryan!' in between these trailers as I was walking. And it was [Hugh]. Just the fact that you knew my name meant so much to me. And you came over, you gave me a big hug and you said, 'Welcome aboard.'"

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in cinemas this summer, on July 26 to be precise.