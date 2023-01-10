Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hugh Jackman Reveals He's Never Taken Steroids for Wolverine

The star reportedly bulked up the old-fashioned way.

Nowadays a lot of actors starring in big action movies are being accused of taking steroids. It is tough to get into great shape in time for a shoot, and to stay in that shape year-round, so it is difficult to blame an actor if they look for extra help in that regard.

Hugh Jackman, who is known for being in great shape throughout his time as Wolverine, has recently stated in an interview with CNN that he has never taken steroids for the role. Once he found out what the side effects were, he decided to do things the "old-school way."

This meant a lot of eating and protein to bulk up for the role, including eating a lot of chickens over the years. "Literally the karma is not good for me," Jackman joked. "If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble."

This bulking routine is something that Jackman is reportedly spending 6 months doing in order to get back in shape for his time as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is set to release in 2024.

