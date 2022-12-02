Hugh Jackman regrets retiring from the role of Wolverine

HQ

Many fans were heartbroken when Hugh Jackman announced that Logan would be his last film as Wolverine. The decision wasn't an unexpected one though, after all he had played the superhero for a good many years and the film was, in the eyes of many, a fitting farewell to him. But in an interview with Deadline, Jackman now talks about how quickly he actually came to regret his decision, and how he eventually landed on playing the character once again to become Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

"Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'...I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show (The Music Man on Broadway), my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it.

"As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan (Reynolds) just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?' So yeah. I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

There are probably quite a few of us who are glad he's returning to the role, even if he's also getting a bit old now.

