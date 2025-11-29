Hugh Jackman on returning as Wolverine: "I'm never saying 'never' ever again"

HQ

When Logan debuted in the mid-2010s, it was meant to be a swansong for Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine. In fact, it was meant to be the final chapter for Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier too, but this changed when he reprised the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The point is, nothing ever stays buried for long in modern entertainment.

And this was the case with Jackman's brash and clawed mutant too, as he appeared as one of the stars of the show in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, and now we're wondering when the actor will next star as the character.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show recently (as per Digital Spy), Jackman all but confirmed he will be back as Wolverine at some point soon in the future.

"Maybe. I'm never saying 'never' ever again. I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years. I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!"

It's certainly a different form of phrasing from Jackman especially considering he previously said he was done with the role and character. The question is whether Jackman's Wolverine will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or something further down the line, but regardless of the situation, it does seem like we can expect more on this front.