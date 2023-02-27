Hugh Jackman: "I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine"

HQ

Hugh Jackman is one of the actors who has played the same superhero in the most movies and definitely the actor who has played a Marvel hero for the longest time. The first time we saw him as Wolverine was in 2000 and next year (24 years later) we will see him alongside Deadpool for the first time when both characters make their debut in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Jackman will have to work on his vocal cords a bit going forward though, as he revealed in an interview with BBC's Front Row that he has been messing up his voice over the years because of his time as Wolverine.

"I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling. My vocal teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine]."

Jackman went on to tell how he had previously learned a technique to scream without destroying his voice. Unfortunately, he never used the technique in the films he played Wolverine but that he will probably have to practice it for his return.

"We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I'm working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."