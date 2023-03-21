Hugh Jackman is consuming 8000 calories a day to prepare for his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3

HQ

Earlier this year, Hugh Jackman revealed that it would take him at least six months to get back into shape to play Wolverine again, and he certainly seems to be going all in. Because in a new update regarding his training and diet, the actor commented that he is currently eating 8,000 calories a day according to a strict diet to bulk up and become beefier than ever. In a post on his own Instagram he wrote the following:

"Verified Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst ... Becoming. Wolverine. Again."

Grass-fed sirloin, noodles, chickpea burger, sweet potato, herb salmon with sauce. Yes, the man is not holding back and judging by the picture, it is far more than 8000 calories. Impressive for a man of 54 years old.

Are you looking forward to Deadpool 3?