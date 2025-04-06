Hugh Jackman appears to be returning as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Eight years ago, Hugh Jackman retired his Wolverine with Logan, only to be persuaded by Ryan Reynolds to return in Deadpool & Wolverine. Those of you who have seen that film know that Deadpool jokes about Hugh now playing the role until he's 90—and maybe there's some truth to that. Reports are now circulating that Jackman is once again putting on the suit for Avengers: Doomsday.

This comes via the X account MyTimeToShineHello, and while it's not officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, it wouldn't be all that surprising considering the commercial success of Deadpool & Wolverine. Many expected the news to be announced over a week ago when a whopping 27 actors were confirmed for the film. That didn't happen, but more cast announcements are expected soon.

There are also rumors that Deadpool will appear in the film, so naturally, fans are eagerly waiting for more details.

The Russo Brothers are set to direct, and the movie is expected to premiere on May 1, 2026.