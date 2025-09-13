Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson create a Neil Diamond tribute band in Song Sung Blue

Focus Features has shared the trailer for an upcoming new flick that will see Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson combining. It's a film that looks to follow two down-on-their-luck musicians and performers who come together to form and create a tribute band dedicated to Neil Diamond.

Regarded as Song Sung Blue, named after the Neil Diamond song of the same name, the film is directed by Footloose, Dolemite Is My Name, and Coming 2 America's Craig Brewer, with Brewer teaming with Greg Kohs for the script. The cast is headlined by Jackman and Hudson, who here appear as Mike and Claire Sardina, also known by their stage names of Lightning and Thunder.

As per the movie's plot, the synopsis explains: "Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams."

The premiere date for Song Sung Blue is set for Christmas in many territories, with the UK expected to be able to watch the film from January 1, 2026. Check out the trailer below.