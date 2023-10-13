Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa steals the show in second Wonka trailer

HQ

Earlier this year, when Warner Bros. decided to release the first trailer for Wonka, fans were left a little unsure about what the film was attempting to be, all while being encapsulated by Hugh Grant's role in the film as an Oompa Loompa. Well, with the film slated to debut in December, a second trailer has now been published, and here we get a much better idea of the story this film will be looking to tell, and also how Grant's Oompa Loompa fits into the narrative.

Quite frankly, Grant's miniature character steals the show in this trailer, with him acting as a sort of Jiminy Cricket-esque companion for Timothée Chalamet's titular protagonist. In the trailer, we also see the kinds of villains that Wonka will be facing and how he started as a humble inventor and grew to become a master chocolatier.

Wonka opens in cinemas on December 15, 2023, and you can see the latest trailer below.