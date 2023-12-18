Hugh Grant won't be feeding his kids if they don't love Wonka

HQ

While Timothée Chalamet takes centre-stage in the recently released Wonka, undoubtedly one of the scene-stealers of the movie is Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa. Rather than having a whole army of them this time around, we only get to see Grant's little orange man as the first Oompa Loompa that Willy Wonka makes friends with.

Speaking about the role with USA Today, it seems that Grant is hoping for some good feedback on his role, especially from his children. When asked if they'd seen the movie yet, Grand said the following: "They will see it next week. But if they don't like it and tell me how marvelous I am, I won't feed them. They know the rules."

Apparently, his children hated his performance in Paddington 2. "They were very upset by it. Traumatized, really. They just kept turning to me and saying, 'Why are you in it so much?' I think they were embarrassed. But then they got older, and now they were nudging me all the way to school today, pointing to me [in Wonka ads] on the sides of buses."

If you thought being a nepo baby was easy, apparently you've got to give your dad rave reviews or you won't be eating for the night.