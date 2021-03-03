Hugh Grant to be the baddie in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie

You're watching Advertisements

The Dungeons & Dragons movie has found its antagonist, as it has now added Hugh Grant (The Gentlemen) to the cast list in the role of the bad guy. Grant joins the movie being directed by Game Night's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, alongside the likes of other stars such as Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), and the recently added Sophia Lillis, known for her work in the It movies.

The movie is coming from Paramount and eOne, but is still very early in its production, as it is still adding cast members and even lacks an official name. We do know however, that Grant's character will be called Forge Fletcher, and that Lillis will be someone named Doric, and that the movie is based on the Wizards of the Coast tabletop RPG.

The movie is also slated for a 2022 release window, although with the immense number of delays we have seen recently, this likely will see some shifting as the production continues.

