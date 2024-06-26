Hugh Grant takes the spotlight in A24's new thriller Heretic

The upcoming horror film Heretic has today been presented with a first trailer from A24, which offers a taste of Hugh Grant as a manipulative religious man, a clearly different character compared to what we are used to seeing from the British star.

The film is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, two individuals who got their big break with A Quiet Place a few years ago. Judging by this first trailer, Heretic could be really unpleasantly lovely, so check out the trailer below along with the synopsis.

Two young women of religion are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man.

Is Heretic something you'll be keen to see when it debuts on November 15?