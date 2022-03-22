Hugh Grant speaks up about Doctor Who casting rumours

HQ

A couple of days ago, a report was published by The Mirror, claiming that the Doctor Who brand was looking to go through a "Marvel-style makeover", a move that will explore various other stories in the expansive sci-fi universe and tie them into a core narrative. It was also mentioned in that same report that following Jodie Whittaker's exit as the current Doctor later this year that Hugh Grant was in talks to become the next iteration of the Time Lord, and that "conversations are in progress" to get Grant attached to the iconic franchise. While an exciting premise, Grant has since taken to Twitter to squash this report.

"Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," said Grant. "No idea where the story came from."

While Grant most likely won't be the next Doctor then, the idea of the brand getting a bigger-budget, more expansive "makeover" is definitely an intriguing one, one that will hopefully catapult the timeless sci-fi tale into the modern day of broader sci-fi storytelling.

Who would you like to see cast as the next Doctor?