Hugh Grant reveals how he'd like to die

I get the sense that I probably wouldn't like to work with or for Hugh Grant, but he gives one hell of a memorable interview. Each time he's at a red carpet, or at a press junket, you can't help but tune in, and the same is true with a recent piece by Vanity Fair, in which Grant takes on the Proust questionnaire.

In the interview, Grant reveals the answers to some big questions, with a wry sense of humour throughout. When asked how he'd like to die, he said: "My wife has kindly agreed to sneak up behind me and shoot me in the back of the head," just to give you an example.

He also seems to share Cate Blanchett's hatred of leaf blowers, answering that he most dislikes "leaf blowers. Scented candles. Drafts. Backpacks. Water bottles. Stretch fabrics," and when asked who he disliked the most, he also answered, "anyone in private equity. Or tech. Or London traffic planning. Or who uses a leaf blower."

Grant also took a shot at fellow actor Colin Firth during the interview, describing his idea of perfect happiness as "drinking a pint of London Pride while munching Twiglets and reading about Colin Firth having a critical and box office catastrophe."All in good fun, we're sure.