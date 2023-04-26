Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wonka

Hugh Grant portrays an Oompa Loompa in Wonka

The famed British actor has been playing some incredibly varied roles as of late.

Considering he was once known for his heartthrob roles, Hugh Grant's latest appearances in film has been very different to say the least. Just a few weeks ago, the actor portrayed one of the main antagonists in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and now, as part of the tons of CinemaCon news, Warner Bros. has revealed that the actor will be appearing in this year's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka.

But Grant won't be playing a role that you would expect, as he has been cast as none other than an Oompa Loompa in the film. This was first revealed in a bit of footage that was shared from the film at CinemaCon, which showed an orange-hued version of Grant's face on a CGI Oompa Loompa body.

While it wasn't specifically mentioned, it would be hilarious to see Grant play every single Oompa Loompa, like Deep Roy did in the 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory film.

Wonka is slated to open in theatres later this year, on December 15, 2023.

Wonka

