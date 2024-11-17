Hugh Grant does a phenomenal Jar Jar Binks impression in Heretic

HQ

Ahmed Best, eat your heart out, as it seems there's a new Jar Jar Binks in town. Hugh Grant has been fully embracing his extravagance in recent roles. From the scandalous rogue in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, to the pompous villain Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2, to the now maddened antagonist in Heretic, Grant is flexing his acting muscles a lot.

He's even doing impressions of Star Wars characters, if you can believe it. In a clip from Heretic posted by IGN, Grant is explaining to the main characters of the movie how every religious story results in Star Wars, and how he believes in thousands of years people could worship Jar Jar Binks.

This is when he launches into his impression, which is pretty bad, if we're being honest, but it certainly wasn't on our 2024 bingo card. Grant's character fails to convince the two missionaries of his argument, perhaps because they've not seen the masterpiece that is The Phantom Menace.