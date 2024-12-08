Hugh Bonneville shines a light on The Secret Lives of Animals this December

Apple TV+ has plenty for its subscribers to enjoy throughout the month of December, as not only will Shrinking conclude its second season, but there will be more episodes from Silo's and Bad Sisters' second seasons, as well as the streaming debut of Fly Me to the Moon later this week. For those interested in completely new additions to the service, there is pretty much one major thing to get excited about, as another nature documentary will soon land on the platform.

It's known as The Secret Lives of Animals, and is a documentary that explores "never-before-seen animal behaviours" while also "highlighting the remarkable intelligence of the natural world." It will focus on 77 unique species based in 24 countries around the world, all while also being narrated by Paddington in Peru star and Downton Abbey veteran Hugh Bonneville, with production handled by the talented folk from BBC Studios' Natural History Unit, and with Planet Earth III's Matt Brandon attached as showrunner.

The Secret Lives of Animals will start streaming on Apple TV+ from December 18, and with that premiere date edging ever closer, a trailer for the project has arrived, which you can see in full for yourself below. The synopsis also adds further detail and can be seen below too.

"'The Secret Lives of Animals' series both inspires and delights viewers with its vibrant exploration of extraordinary animal behaviors, many captured on film for the first time. Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals — from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old — showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability. Highlights include an orb-weaving spider constructing a deceptive "self-portrait" puppet to deter predators; a wood mouse that creates its own signposts; and, an unexpected relationship between a reticulated humming frog and a burrowing tarantula."