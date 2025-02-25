Huge UK VFX group Technicolour collapses

HQ

VFX group Technicolour has collapsed into administration in the UK after trying to search for buyers and failing to secure one. The group was responsible for work on decades of animated films, including 1940's Pinocchio and 2024's Mufasa: The Lion King.

The group owned studios across the UK, US, Canada and India, and the majority of more than 440 people it employed will be made redundant, according to the BBC. "The economic headwinds which are affecting companies right across the creative industries have proved too challenging to overcome, which has led to Technicolor's UK business being placed into administration today," said Nick Holloway, the firm's joint administrator.

Technicolour was founded all the way back in 1915, and despite having been around for more than 100 years, the group was still working on modern blockbusters as recently as last year, including Kraven the Hunter, Young Woman and the Sea, and Emilia Perez.

This is a huge blow to the VFX industry, which feels more crucial than ever in a lot of modern filmmaking. But, slow and inconsistent work can be the death of any company, even a historic one like Technicolour.

