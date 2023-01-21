Huge Skyrim Mod Skyblivion Gets Release Date

HQ

Skyblivion, the project that brings The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to Skyrim, is releasing by 2025 "at the latest," according to a new video. This is quite the undertaking, especially as it is being done by volunteers.

The team working on Skyblivion hopes that the latest video promoting the game will bring on some more volunteers, which could even push the release date forwards. Right now, the project is at a point where the developers can comfortably announce a 2025 date.

The project is not to be confused with Skywind, which brings Morrowind to Skyrim, and Morroblivion, which ports the 3rd Elder Scrolls title into the 4th.

There are plenty of nods to Oblivion in previous Skyrim mods, but to port the whole game into the fifth Elder Scrolls title is quite the task.

Even with a prospective 2025 release date though, we're still probably going to see Skyblivion long before we get our hands on The Elder Scrolls VI.