Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | CS:GO January 2v2 tournament final
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

      Huge Skyrim Mod Skyblivion Gets Release Date

      Don't hold your breath for this one.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Skyblivion, the project that brings The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to Skyrim, is releasing by 2025 "at the latest," according to a new video. This is quite the undertaking, especially as it is being done by volunteers.

      The team working on Skyblivion hopes that the latest video promoting the game will bring on some more volunteers, which could even push the release date forwards. Right now, the project is at a point where the developers can comfortably announce a 2025 date.

      The project is not to be confused with Skywind, which brings Morrowind to Skyrim, and Morroblivion, which ports the 3rd Elder Scrolls title into the 4th.

      There are plenty of nods to Oblivion in previous Skyrim mods, but to port the whole game into the fifth Elder Scrolls title is quite the task.

      Even with a prospective 2025 release date though, we're still probably going to see Skyblivion long before we get our hands on The Elder Scrolls VI.

      The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

      Related texts



      Loading next content