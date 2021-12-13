Huge NHL 22 update adds playable women's teams and more

HQ

While other sports games had this for quite a while, the time has now come for the NHL series to include playable women's teams, which is included with a huge IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) update released recently.

And this is not the only new addition as we're also getting IIHF World Junior Championship and "updated jerseys and branding for the men's national teams". The VP and GM of EA Sports, Sean Ramjagsingh, had this to say regarding this big step for the long running NHL series:

"The introduction of women's national teams to NHL 22 as part of the upcoming IIHF content will be an important moment for the franchise in its continued effort to reflect the diversity of the hockey community. We are proud to feature playable women's teams for the first time in NHL 22, alongside the rising stars on the World Juniors teams."

For more details, head over this way and don't forget to check out the brand new video introducing all these new things below.