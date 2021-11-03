Huge Far Cry 6 patch now released for consoles

HQ

Even though we weren't fully convinced by Far Cry 6, it still had a lot of promise. And maybe it can fulfil a lot of that today as a major patch has been released. Ubisoft has revealed both the update file sizes for the different formats and a patch list. Amazon Luna, PC and Stadia will have to wait a little longer though, but it is coming "as soon as possible".

Here are the file sizes needed for the game, with surprisingly big differences between PlayStation and Xbox:

Today:

PlayStation 4: Between 49 GB and 60 GB depending on region

PlayStation 5: ~90 GB

Xbox One: between 13 GB and 19 GB

Xbox Series S/X: between 14 GB and 20 GB

TBD:

PC: 54 GB + 47 GB for HD Texture Pack

Check out the full patch list below the image and video and don't forget to read our review where we tell you all you need to know about Far Cry 6.

HQ

Gameplay updates

• New Daily and Weekly Challenges have been added.

• (Available November 9th) New Special Operation: Los Tres Santos.

• Adjusted the respawn rate of enemies in the following areas: José's Island and Martínez (Philly's) Airstrip.

• General performance improvements.

Quality-of-Life changes

• The title sequence can now be skipped like other cinematics.

• The Co-Op menu icon now shows a "!" when Co-Op becomes available for players.

• Corrected several subtitles to better reflect intention, e.g., Resources are now universally called Resolver Materials.

• Added a Moneda tutorial after finishing the first Insurgency.

• Workbench background has been updated to make it less distracting.

• Updated Colorblind mode to fix several issues for players with deuteranopia, e.g., not have white text on yellow background.

Bug fixes

General

• Fixed an issue that could cause a looping death and loading screen situation when an autosave was made while the player was dying.

• Fixed an issue that caused the weekly challenge "Road Rage" to have an identical name to the in-game trophy. The weekly challenge is now called "Road Fatality".

• Fixed an issue that could cause a player to fall through the world until restarting the game under rare circumstances after crashing a plane into the ground during a co-op session.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the Auto Turret gadget to be permanently equipped when loading a save file.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the Wingsuit to not become available if the player built the Hideout Network facility level 1 before applying the launch day patches.

Photo Mode

• Fixed an issue that could cause connected controllers to continuously vibrate under certain circumstances when opening Photomode.

• Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in Photomode when failing to find a Co-Op partner during matchmaking.

Missions

• Fixed an issue that could cause a looping loading screen during the "Backseat Driver" mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the mission progress to be halted if all ground forces were killed without being detected during the "Break the Chains" mission.

• Fixed an issue where the missions "Triada Blessings" and "Boom or Bust" would not complete correctly when completing them in Co-Op.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Miguel to disappear and the mission progress to halt under certain circumstances during the "Second Son" mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the controls UI elements to appear on screen after the cinematic during the "Harpoon" mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Paulo, Talia and Bicho to fall through the stage (but continue to perform, the show must go on!) when shooting them with Discos Locos during the "Guerrilla Radio" mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the quest objective to disappear when fast travelling after watching the cinematic during the "Bullet Points" mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Miguelina to become unresponsive during the "Sincerely Lorenzo: Obsession" mission.

• Fixed an issue that could make the Workbench unresponsive during the "Juan of a kind" mission.

• Fixed an issue where destroying all airplanes in the area before starting the mission "Fly Ball" could cause the mission progress to halt.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Raiza to become stuck during the "Du or Die" mission.