Huge concept art leak reveals potential characters and spoilers for Avengers Doomsday

HQ

Concept art for upcoming Marvel Studios movies, notably Avengers: Doomsday, has leaked online. All concept art come from an artist, Mushk Rizvi, who posted these on her official site -she works for Marvel Studios and Capcom-. Those images were clearly not made to be seen publicly, as she has deleted them, but not before they circulated online... and then got deleted from everywhere. Except from the Internet Archive.

The images presented our -potential- first look at characters from the next Avengers movie, releasing in 2026. That includes Doctor Doom played by Robert Downey Jr., Star-Lord, Hulk, She-Hulk, Skaar -Hulk's son seen at the end of She-Hulk-, the young Avengers -Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, Billy Maximoff.

The images appear to show a medieval-like world, which points to Jonathan Hickman's 2015 Secret Wars version, where Doom created Battleworld, a planet created from remnants of other universes. It seems that we will also see a new version of T'Challa (Black Panther).

If you are interested to see them, as images have been deleted online, you can check all of those images on Archive. There's not doubt they are real concept arts from the movie, although it's unsure if will end up becoming part of the movie or not.