Huge change planned for MLS to better align with European football leagues

Major League Soccer, the growing football/soccer competition in United States and Canada, will go through a huge change in 2027: a reschedule to align it with European football competitions in the calendar. Currently, and since the league creation in 1993, each MLS season follows a calendar year, with the regular season beginning in late February and ending in October, followed by play-offs, Conference Finals and MLS Cup running until December.

This season, the Conference finals will take place in late November, and the MLS Cup, on December 6. But this format won't last long: MLS will change it in 2027 and align it with the European competitions: starting in late summer and ending in spring.

The 2026 MLS season will follow as usual, but the 2027 season will be shortened: only 14 games in regular season, playoffs and MLS Cup between February and May 2027.

It will be followed by the first MLS season with the updated schedule: regular season will start from mid to late July 2027 and ending late May 2028, playoffs and MLS Cup included.

It will have a midwinter break from mid-December to early February, with no games at all in January. Due to the hard weather in the winter in some parts of North America, they will "limit home dates in northern markets during December and February".

Why did the MLS change their schedule?

The change responds to several reasons, mainly to align themselves with the big European football leagues, which obviously can help bring more viewership, but also a better presence in the summer transfer window; as well as reducing date conflicts with FIFA. Son Heung-min, the MLS's biggest signing of the year, had to join Los Angeles FC mid-season, as he left when the Tottenham Hotspur season ended.

The playoffs in May would bring in better viewership, as the domestic sports calendar is less crowded and weather is milder. Currently, MLS play-offs in November and December collide with the NFL and college football seasons.

This change was not made lightly: it was preceded by two years of getting feedback from owners, players, executives, unions and fans. Their result? 92% of viewers were in favour of the change.