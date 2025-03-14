Huge Avowed update now released

HQ

Avowed was supposed to be released in the fall of 2024, but despite several reports that the game was ready for launch, it was delayed, presumably because Microsoft thought it was enough with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle so close together.

As a result, it premiered last month instead, and it was in impressively good shape for a comprehensive role-playing game, with Avowed getting consistently good ratings. But... nothing is so good that it can't get better, and now a major update has been released that both fixes issues and adds new features.

On Obsidian's forum we can read about all the news in a huge list that includes requested features such as "an additional talent point at levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30" (if you have progressed further, you get the points retroactively) and "full support for customizing controller keybinds". They've also changed things in dialogs, improved performance, and adjusted things like how many items some retailers have, made quality-of-life improvements, and much, much more.

You can read further details about Avowed in our review, and it's out now for both PC and Xbox. It's also included with your Game Pass subscription.