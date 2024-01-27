Huawei's latest earbuds are looking to challenge style stereotypes

HQ

Generally speaking, there's not a whole lot of innovation that takes place in the headphones and earbuds space. A lot of devices tend to have familiar designs and styles, albeit with a few exceptions to this rule. One such new exception comes from Huawei, who has now debuted its peculiar looking FreeClip earbuds.

These in-ears attach to the user's actual ear and almost resemble an earring in many ways, but also support a variety of modern technology advancements, including AI call noise cancellation, dual-device connections, IP54 rating against dust and water, a super-long battery life, and open-ear listening audio profiles.

To see whether the FreeClip is the right choice for your next audio system, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.