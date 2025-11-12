Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

The market for hardcore, durable outdoor watches has increased a lot since someone started making smartwatches, and it doesn't seem to be declining. It's also easy to see why. Many of these models have large displays, and better battery life, and the usually the larger cases allow for more electronics, and thus more features than their small puny cousins. It also means that the price is different, usually twice what a normal smartwatch costs. This is the case with the 48.5mm model from Huawei, the only one there is, setting you back £900, unless you want the version with a titanium strap, then it's £990 to have something that looks very much like a classic Scuba/Deep Diver watch. Naturally, you can always choose to buy even more straps for your watch.

It's expensive for a smartwatch that is most likely outdated in a few years, but you do get quality materials, and while it doesn't exactly hold a large amount of data, my first-gen Huawei Watch still works without problems.

It's (relatively) light at 80.5g, the case is made from "zircon-based amorphous alloy", or glass-like alloy material that is perfect for housing electronics, and comes with an 867 mAh battery, which is 360 mAh more than the last generation, or in practical terms, almost a full week of batterylife. But more importantly, it supports eSim, which is nice as it enables the watch to function without a phone and still has some storage for local music files, although neither the app nor the specifications can tell me how much storage I have access to, even if third-party specification sites claim 4GB like many previous watches, so I'll have to go with that option. Using the eSIM, you can use it as a phone, and it has a very loud speaker and a decent AI-aided microphone, but I still recommend using your phone, despite it looking really cool talking to your wrist.

The 1.5" LTPO2 AMOLED display peaks at 3500 nits, but it's still the good old 466x466 resolution, giving a 310 ppi. I had hoped for an upgrade, but even Samsung's much more expensive competitor is only a few pixels more, and the display is bright, clean, vivid, and easy to read, so the only benefit would be more high-resolution animations, which is a death sentence for battery life. The internal antenna system has been improved though, to great joy for those that dabble in outdoor sports. The menu has been improved to be more slick, but I really love the shortcut button that saves you from two-to-three activations in the menu, however it's also slightly dangerous if you have a small but strong child with strong urges to play with anything that has a screen on it. Icons and themes have also been improved, and in general it seems like a very unified experience.

While positioning systems are already at their current peak, water resistance has been raised to 20ATM, or 150 meters with an IP68 and IP69 rating.

The real upgrade lies hidden under the surface, it supports sonar-based underwater communication. Yes, you read that right. It does require that both parties have compatible devices, and while I live close to the ocean, I didn't have anything capable of accepting or sending messages in 30 metre-deep ocean water. So I will, for once, just believe in the marketing, as the water was honestly just too cold to test this feature.

There's diving, Golf-modes with a gazillion preloaded maps, and 100+ sports modes, although I am disappointed that it can't teach me judo, but given enough time, Huawei's premium health subscription service might be able to do so. However, the added diver-data and functions seem super cool, and the concept of using your everyday smartwatch for this is honestly fantastic. I just wish I had this watch for review back when the water temperature was acceptable... One odd thing is that it doesn't have the bike-focused app and features of the GT6 Pro watch, which I find strange given the premium price.

Health monitoring is also at a level most hospitals would approve of; SpO2, ECG, fall detection, and SOS service. I didn't test the two latter to be honest, as I am pretty sure that placing a false SOS call is illegal in most countries. The X-TAP sensor is still slightly aggressive, but especially the sleep monitoring is really impressive, so is the fitness/GPS part.

The one thing that needs improvement is the watch face function. It's literally set up for a subscription service, and you need to cough up real money for most watch faces. That is not really my kind of thing. And while I have come to really like the Huawei Health app over the years, both the interface and how it feeds the information has also become too focused on subscriptions, so no thanks. And as with most other smartwatches, switching out the paired phone requires a reset and that also includes your watch faces. Why? Just... why? This shouldn't be an issue in 2025. There are in general a ton of options and features with this watch, not including the ones you can choose to install yourself. I do however find the installation part rather annoying, as I am constantly being asked to accept things (or receive the message "activate app gallery services on your wearable") with the watch saying "no options" in response... That is because I used the options menu instead of the main menu to access the App Gallery function, and I had to discover the solution on my own. So, still some room for improvement.

Real-life application gave me about five days of use, slightly more than the 4.5 days promised by Huawei, so points for that. In general Huawei's watches are clearly trying to do all the fundamentals just as well as their non-Chinese competitors, but just with slightly more features and with constant improvements each time a new range is released. Before you spend big on these wannabe-survivor watches that are all relatively expensive, try the Ultimate 2 for a change, it will be a pleasant surprise.