Huawei Watch GT Runner 2

Huawei has targeted specific niches with their smart wearables before, for example by adding golf modes to the Watch GT and Watch Fit series. As the name of the Watch GT Runner 2 implies, this latest smartwatch addition is aimed specifically at running enthusiasts. During Huawei's official unveiling of the Watch GT Runner 2 in Madrid, I learned this is a watch for everyone who likes running: from amateurs going for a jog to improve their overall fitness, all the way up to professional marathon runners. I'm a fairly active person who exercises regularly, but I'm not a runner, let alone someone who could finish a marathon. In this review, I'll therefore reflect on the Watch GT Runner 2's value as a regular exercise companion and its use as a daily smart device.

Before digging into specs and usability, I'm someone who appreciates good looks on a product, especially a wearable. With the Watch GT Runner 2, its colourful looks are the first thing that stand out. I've been trying out the "Dawn Orange" version, which combines a three-colour gradient nylon watch strap with a circular case in a dark metal colour with orange accents. Combined with the watch faces in the same colours on the 1.32" circular display, it's a very well-thought out design in my opinion. The orange, blue, and white gradient watch strap fits similar gradient colours on the display's watch faces. It all breathes movement to me and it's simply excellent design for a running watch.

As a nice extra, Huawei has included a second fluoroelastomer watch strap in the box. In my case, in white with orange-colour perforations. This one is very suitable for wearing the Runner 2 on occasions other than sports, giving it a more sophisticated but still very colourful look. I wore it during a workout once as well, but felt it got too sweaty and ended up preferring the nylon strap most of the time. If you're not just after metrics and sports tracking options, but focus more on looks, the Watch GT Runner 2 scores maximum points in my opinion. It's just a great-looking smartwatch that breathes sports and energy.

Looks aren't everything of course. For this to be a successful watch to wear when exercising, comfort and light weight are logical prerequisites. When it comes to comfort on smartwatches, I've found nylon straps to be the best option. In the Watch GT Runner 2's case also, the nylon strap is both soft and without any irritation to the skin, even when I'm sweating during exercise. Combined with a bit over 10.7" in thickness and 34.5 grams of weight excluding the strap, the watch is also compact and lightweight enough to not hinder movement during exercise. I've worn the device during several mixed workouts, combining strength and cardio exercise, and didn't even notice it was on my wrist.

Configuring and tracking workouts can easily be done on the watch itself, though installation of the Huawei Health App is a requirement for using the device. The latter is done relatively easily by downloading the app and scanning a QR-code on the device to pair it to your phone. When working out, a press on the button on the lower right will bring up a list of exercise options. This means you can start a running workout within three clicks, for example. Other on-device apps can be accessed by pressing the crown button on the top right, such as the stopwatch, flashlight mode, workout records, and ECG and SpO2 readings.

There are numerous sports activities to track, with different relevant metrics collected. For example, during a hike the watch will measure distance, steps, and elevation gain. With strength exercise it will focus more on heartbeat and burned calories. The heart rate monitoring is very accurate in my experience: I compared my heart rate on the watch and the metrics on a home trainer in the gym, and the two corresponded consistently, with just occasionally up to two beats of difference. There's also skiing, cycling, and golf mode, among many more. The watch is also IP69 waterproof and usable for diving up to 40 metres for watersports activities.

Naturally, I also had to try the running modes on the Watch GT Runner 2. Firstly, the Huawei Health App allows you to set running workout goals, for example aiming for a full marathon completion within 5.5 hours. When activating the outdoor running or marathon mode on the watch, you'll see detailed tracking of your performance. You'll be updated on your estimated finish time and difference compared to previous runs in the marathon mode, alongside average pace, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation metrics that are also in regular running mode. You can also track your location on a coloured map, granted you've downloaded the offline map first. Like I mentioned, I'm not a runner, but combined with the standard data like heart rate tracking, this seems like a great set of metrics to track your running performance.

When it comes to app versatility, the Watch GT Runner 2 is not as big on apps as for example the Apple Watch series. However, the basic necessities are there. There are navigation apps, you can upload some mp3 files to listen to music, and it's possible to take cellular phone calls or reply to messages on the watch if you have your phone around. Personalisation is possible with many different free watch faces. There are also video watch faces, which you can upload to the watch yourself. However, I'm disappointed that you cannot use only your own video as a watch face. Like on the Watch GT 6 series, around five stock clips will also play by default, which really messes up the whole idea of personalising the watch. Hopefully, Huawei will still fix this later, though I doubt it at this point.

Touching upon performance a bit more, the 1.32" AMOLED display is of great quality. It's crisp, colourful, and able to produce enough brightness even in direct sunlight. Battery life has become one of Huawei's strongest points on their wearables, and the Watch GT Runner 2 is no exception. It officially has up to 14 days of battery life, but in reality this drops to about seven days if you turn on the always-on display and do a couple of workouts. Still, that's impressive and means you can wear it without worrying whether it will be working, and actually use the device's sleep tracking. Lastly, the Watch GT Runner 2 always runs smoothly in my experience, with animations consistently fluid and apps or workouts loading promptly.

Concluding, I think the Watch GT Runner 2 is another great device from Huawei. I especially love its design, as it's probably the best-looking sports smartwatch out there right now. It's elegant and breathes movement through the colour gradients on the strap, colour accents on the watch case, and matching watch faces. The extra watch strap is a nice bonus. There's plenty of accurate workout options to make this a great personal exercise assistant. I also appreciate the excellent battery life, low weight, and its comfortable fit. However, at €399 at launch, it's a tad expensive in my opinion, and Huawei itself offers interesting alternatives. I think if I was looking for a comfortable smartwatch that tracks most of my sports activities, I'd opt for the Watch Fit 4 Pro at a much lower price. Still, if you like the Watch GT Runner 2 appearance more, or if you're a running enthusiast and can appreciate the added features, I would definitely recommend it, as it's money well spent on a quality device.