Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro

I've used a number of Watch GT series smartwatches over the past few years, and I've always liked their combination of health and sports tracking features with an elegant design that's more than just a sports watch. Basically, they allow you to go from the gym straight to work or a fancy dinner party without having to swap devices for the occasion. With the latest Watch GT 7 Pro, I've noticed Huawei moving a bit more towards a sporty vibe with their design, which coincides wonderfully with my motivation to do more outdoor running. How is Huawei's latest watch and does it offer any worthwhile additions compared to the previous version?

Starting with looks: I've considered design one of the strong points of the Huawei Watch GT series watches over the years, setting them apart from mostly sports-oriented designs by competing devices from Garmin, Samsung, and Google, for example. The good news is the Watch GT 7 Pro is still a winner in that regard, though it looks quite similar to the preceding Watch GT 5 and GT 6 series. I guess Huawei figures if it works and sells well, it doesn't need any major overhaul. For this review, I received the yellow version, which I think is the best out of all the new colours. It features a well-crafted yellow strap with subtle details pressed into it, and a titanium-alloy metallic case with some yellow accents. I again like the design, but I hope Huawei isn't moving towards sporty looks with the straps too much, as I think that would remove their design edge over the competition.

Looks aren't everything and thankfully comfort is also a trait of this watch. The yellow strap is made out of Fluoroelastomer, which feels almost oily and is very pleasant on the skin. When pulled a bit more tightly, it did get sweaty around my wrist sometimes, but in general the watch has been very comfortable to wear, both day and night, over the past two weeks of testing, including when taking a shower. The strap holds perhaps the biggest innovation in the device this year, as it features a novel system where the strap folds inside, which Huawei has labelled EasyCross. It's both relatively simple but also quite brilliant, as it conveniently prevents the loose end of the strap from coming free, and I always had a tendency to fiddle with it. It's a great new addition that actually fixes a common issue and adds to the comfort of wearing the device.

At the centre of the Watch GT 7 Pro is the 1.47-inch sapphire-glass AMOLED display. As in previous versions, it's a high quality display that's very bright with up to 3,000 nits, and with 317 pixels per inch it's also very sharp at any normal viewing distance. It can adapt the brightness automatically, and is perfectly viewable outside even in sunny conditions. There are a number of new and customisable watch faces to choose from, with the new standard "Rugged Peak" watch face pairing amazingly well with the yellow strap. There are quite a few other free watch faces to choose from or download, including the ability to use your own images as a background. The video watch face unfortunately still doesn't work well: you can add your own 10-second video, but it will alternate with a number of stock videos, which cannot be turned off, effectively killing the feature for me ever since it was added on one of the previous models.

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In order to use the Watch GT 7 Pro, installation of the Huawei Health app is mandatory. I've been using to this app for some time now, and I feel it offers all you need regarding sports tracking and watch customisations. However, for new users it does require some extra work: you may need to install some Huawei services on your phone to get it working. Also, there are a lot of permissions to agree to when first using the watch, which can be a bit annoying. Other than that, it's working well and enables a range of features, such as adding MP3s to the watch, a modest selection of extra apps, Gmail, and WhatsApp, alongside other notifications (including replies using a keyboard) and a mix of free and paid workout plans. Hands-free calls using a built-in speaker and microphone are also possible, as long as you stay connected to your phone.

Coming to the watch's use for health and sports tracking: the Watch GT 7 Pro features a long list of metrics and workouts to track. Some of the main metrics are skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and steps, but also sleep and nap tracking and breathing during sleep. Out of these, I've used steps and sleep tracking the most; keeping track of moving at least 10,000 steps a day and monitoring how I have trouble getting enough sleep in between a busy home and work. Both seem quite accurate, with the device accurately picking up when I wake up at night, but I do think it's counting steps when I'm driving my car.

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Regarding workouts, there are all of the previously introduced sports modes, such as the marathon running features from the Watch GT Runner 2, and some upgrades to the golf mode unique to Huawei watches. More golf courses have been added and the maps are now more detailed, and bicycle sports modes have also seen some improvements. Additionally, the Watch GT 7 Pro introduces winter sports tracking: based on movements alone it's able to provide metrics on both indoor and outdoor skiing and snowboarding performance, though I have been unable to test them. All of the workouts are reachable with just two clicks at most, and include anything from football to diving or hiking.

I have tried the watch during a number of outdoor walks and for my running exercises. The GPS tracking is highly accurate in my experience, with even a step or two in another direction registered faithfully in the post-workout route details. After my running exercises, there's a wealth of metrics to analyse how things went (mostly inside the Huawei Health app): my running pace per kilometre of running, heart rate per segment, cadence, ground contact time, vertical oscillation, balance, and elevation gain. It also tracks recovery time and with some metrics tells you how you compare with peers of the same age. For me it's more than enough tracking, but if you want to make the most out of that, some competitors offer even more detail. For example, I compared my Watch GT 7 Pro with a friend's Coros watch and found one offered more convenient metrics tracking for your general health and health progression, which aren't that pronounced in Huawei's health app.

Other functions the Watch 7 Pro lacks while pointing you towards other brands include offline Spotify support and a clean integration with Google Maps for directions. Here the lack of native support for Google apps leads to some loss of functionality. Officially, the watch supports live maps and directions through Huawei's Petal Maps, but I was unable to install this on my phone because the app kept telling me I was running a newer version of Android. The only alternatives then are paid third-party apps for Google Maps. There's also no way to use Google Wallet for NFC payments, but the good news is that with a little extra work, I got NFC payments working using the Curve Pay app.

For a daily watch, and health and sports tracking device, the Watch GT 7 Pro therefore performs mostly well. But I haven't mentioned one of its other strong points yet, and that is definitely the battery life. Huawei claims a battery life of up to three weeks or 21 days, or about half under heavier use, and my testing confirms this. You can easily use this watch for close to two weeks if you're only doing the occasional exercise, which also means you can meaningfully wear this at night for sleep tracking. As with previous Huawei smartwatches, I think not needing to worry about battery life is actually one of the most convenient features the watch has to offer. It also ties in perfectly with the idea that this watch is wearable all-day and night on any occasion.

Taken together, the Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro remains a great watch that perfectly combines all-day use with health and sports tracking. It's a great-looking device using premium materials with a wide selection of exercises and sports to choose from. It's comfortable and has the battery life to remove any stress about running out of power. The new EasyCross strap is a great innovation, conveniently tucking in the excess strap to the inside, however, if you've still got a Watch GT 5 or 6 Pro, it's really not necessary to upgrade yet, unless you're into the newly added winter sports. The Huawei Health app can take some time to set up properly if you're new to it, but it in general works fine, meanwhile, the lack of support for Google products does hurt the watch a little, as I was unable to get Petal Maps (Huawei's Google Maps equivalent) and its full-map directions working, for example. On the other hand, this is the first time I've been able to use NFC payments on a Huawei wearable. In all, at around 429 Euros at launch, this isn't a cheap watch, but it's a well-rounded package that will be of use at all times during your day.