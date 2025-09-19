Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro

Huawei's smartwatches are very popular these days, with Huawei topping smartwatch sales in the Chinese market this year, alongside similar success in Europe. And I can see why, as their smart wearables combine great looks with long battery life and continuously improving smart features. With the Watch GT 6 Pro, Huawei is continuing this successful formula, with another great-looking device that you can wear during a triathlon, covering it in mud, sweat, and dipping it in water, while also taking it with you to a fancy dinner party on the same day. After wearing the GT 6 Pro over the last few weeks at work, while swimming, and during workouts, I'm again impressed by Huawei's GT Pro series.

What I've liked most about the Watch GT Pro series so far are the great, classic looks that the watches offer. The Watch GT 6 Pro is another very classy-looking watch. Huawei again used trends in the premium (analogue) watch segment for design inspiration. In my opinion, it's much better looking than the most expensive square watches from Apple or Samsung, or the tech look found on Google or Garmin's round watches. The new GT 6 series inherits much of the design features of the previous generation. There's an octagonal shape in the watch case again, just slightly different, with the same crown button used for scrolling on the screen. For this review, I received the brown composite woven strap version. It has tones of grey, brown, cream, and reddish orange in the strap that help with matching it to different colours in an outfit.

Besides the lovely watch case and strap, the display is obviously an eye catcher on this smartwatch as well. The watch's display is great to look at, with a sharp image at all normal viewing distances. The rounded display has become slightly larger at 1.47" compared to 1.43" on the GT 5 Pro, due to slimmer bezels, while resolution remains the same at a very crisp 466x466 pixels. Peak brightness is now 3000 nits, which is very bright. The bright display actually woke me up a couple of times at night, after I forgot to turn on sleeping mode and the screen activated. I personally never needed the full brightness the watch offers now, but in more sunny regions, I guess brighter is always better for viewing a screen outdoors.

Many things I liked in my review of the Watch GT 5 Pro are still true for this new watch, as the basics are still the same. The same goes for the setup required. Getting the watch to work still requires installation of the Huawei Health App. Once installed, you pair the watch to your phone, which can be either Android or iPhone, and you're almost good to go. Almost, because every metric and setting requires permissions to work properly. After these initial things though, the Watch GT 6 Pro is very easy to use, with HarmonyOS' intuitive buttons and screens guiding you to whatever you want to do. You can literally use the watch without a thought for days on end, as the improved battery life now easily lasts between two to three weeks. In my first week with the watch, the battery went down 55% in seven days, with the always-on display and a fancy watch face continuously enabled, and including some workouts and nightly sleep tracking.

Even though I've become a fan of nylon straps for smartwatches, the polymer strap on the brown watch version is almost as comfortable. I've been able to wear the watch for days on end comfortably, including when sleeping or showering. It's a good reason to pick the brown strap version over the more expensive all-titanium version, as a metal strap just isn't as nice to sleep with, for example. The watch also never feels heavy. However, the only times I've found myself taking off the watch on several occasions, was when working on my computer. Regular watch straps press against my wrist while I'm leaning my hand on my desk, something I didn't experience while wearing the Watch Fit 4 Pro with its soft nylon strap.

Huawei has also added some minor but fun things to HarmonyOS running on the watch. One of them is the addition of video watch faces. I've added a nice drone video I shot during my summer vacation as a watch face, which I'm totally loving every time I look at the time. However, it's very unfortunate that the video watch face also always shows a sequence of five stock videos that come preinstalled. Despite many tries, I couldn't figure out how to disable the stock videos. I really hope Huawei adds the option to delete or disable them in an update, because right now it's dragging down this feature despite its great potential. Besides the 10-second video watch face, there are other free watch faces available in the Health App, alongside a big collection of paid ones. There are even some apps available, including a few basic games, Petal Maps, and things like prayer time aids.

Other smart features the watch offers are WhatsApp and other messaging app notifications, including a full keyboard to type replies. I've also tested taking calls using the watch, and experienced clear audio on both ends, and prefer taking calls this way now. Music playback using Bluetooth earphones is also possible by transferring songs to the watch through the Health App. This allows you to work out with music while leaving your phone at home. Other phone apps like Spotify and Google Maps can be controlled as well, though showing only minimal controls like pausing or left or right directions. For me, the most important smart features are there, mostly viewing messages and taking calls, but I am still missing the option to do NFC payments. There is a new payments app available for Huawei watches called Quicko Wallet, but unfortunately I was unable to make it work in the Netherlands so far.

A new addition to the Watch GT 6 series (including the non-Pro variant) that I'm quite enthusiastic about is the ability to track bike workouts in greater detail. Huawei calls these pro-level cycling metrics and I think they're definitely a reason for both people commuting on their bike and cyclists to take an interest in this smartwatch. I'm living in the Netherlands, so I'm very used to riding my bike, but don't know much about professional cycling or the metrics used there. However, after using the new cycling workout a couple of times, I've quickly come to appreciate the new workout metrics. It's almost hard to go back to "just" riding my bike without recording my speed and looking at my performance afterwards.

The most unique metric tracked by the GT 6 Pro is cycling virtual power, measured in Watts. Huawei is the first to add this to a smartwatch, and it means you no longer need a dedicated power meter connected to your bike. Using a combination of algorithms for wind resistance, speed measuring using GPS, elevation, and bike weight, a cycling virtual power value is calculated continuously. While cycling, it's possible to switch from the main screen on the watch tracking speed and heart rate to a live colour map to see where you're going, or to view other metrics in more detail. The watch also automatically pauses your workout when you stand still, for example at a traffic light. It annoyed me at first, until I discovered I didn't need to manually resume the workout. It's also possible to show your watch metrics on your phone display using the Huawei Health App, turning your phone into a cycling computer.

I still find my speed, route, elevation and heart rate the easiest to track and comprehend, but I'm curious to see whether my cycling virtual power will change over time, as it gives me a single metric to track my performance. I don't own a real cycling computer to measure the accuracy of Huawei's cycling virtual power, but the values corresponded to the other metrics, like my heart rate and speed. All metrics together paint a very detailed picture of a cycling workout. For example, it accurately shows where I went up a bridge in the elevation metrics. At the same time, it tracked my heart rate going up a lot and my speed slowing down. GPS route tracking is also very accurate, showing a route down to just a few steps. A final thing worth mentioning, is that the watch also supports automatic fall detection and SOS alerts, but needs a connected phone to do so.

All in all, there are a lot of things to like about the Watch GT 6 Pro, from great looks for any occasion to excellent battery life, now easily lasting for two weeks. For anyone who's into cycling or rides their bike regularly, I think the Watch GT 6 Pro is offering a lot of interesting metrics in a single device to start tracking cycling performance in more detail. Unfortunately, the addition of video watch faces could have been great, but is let down by the inability to disable the five stock videos upon release. Compared to the previous watch generation, these are mostly incremental upgrades, so if you already own a GT 5 Pro, there may not be much reason to upgrade already. However, for anyone looking for a stylish smartwatch for tracking workouts and the most common smart features, the Watch GT 6 Pro is a great device to consider, especially starting at 339 Euros for the brown and black versions.