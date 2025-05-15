Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro

With the Watch Fit 4 Pro, Huawei is adding a pro version to the Watch Fit line for the first time. I've used the Watch Fit 3 as my daily wearable over the past year, so I was keen to see what improvements the next device in line would bring, and in particular what additional features would come with the pro moniker. As it turns out, the Watch Fit 4 Pro improves slightly but significantly on what worked well on its predecessor, while adding some Pro functionalities for specific audiences, most noticeably the new Golf Mode.

The reason I've used the previous Watch Fit 3 as a daily wearable, despite owning other (and more fancy) smart watches, is that it offered me a great combination of comfort, smart features, and battery life that would easily last a week or more. My use cases over the past year were mostly taking phone calls through the device while driving, monitoring my sleep, instant access to messages, and finally, simply for looking at the time. In my experience, the Watch Fit 4 Pro keeps doing all this as well as the Watch Fit 3, but it's also adding some upgrades and nice new features.

If you haven't used any Huawei products before, getting the Watch Fit 4 Pro to work requires you to do some additional steps, as you can't use the watch without installing the Huawei Health App first. This is as easy as scanning a QR-code found in the box, creating a Huawei account, and connecting the wearable to the app. Huawei's Health App is quite intuitive, showing you an overview of your health and exercise records. Changing your watch screen is also done here, with a large number of free and paid alternatives available to personalise the watch to your style. Initially though, you'll need to unlock a lot of permissions, including on the wearable itself. It's only a one-time nuisance, but if you're not too tech-savvy it could take you some time.

Coming to the device's improvements, the thickness of the Watch Fit 4 Pro's case has been reduced from 9.9 mm on the Watch Fit 3 to 9.3 mm. Thinner is obviously better, as it will simply reduce issues with a wearable getting stuck in a sleeve and reduce the odds of bumping into something. Depending on the strap, the weight seems to be similar to the Watch Fit 3, but with the green nylon strap version I tested, it again feels light as a feather. The slim size and light weight mean it's simply not noticeable when you wear it.

The Watch Fit 4 Pro's AMOLED display is one of its highlights. With a resolution of 347 pixels per inch, the 1.82 inch display is both sharp and big enough to browse the options and track your activities. Compared to the Watch Fit 3, the peak brightness has been doubled to 3,000 nits. In my experience, this means it has great visibility at all times, including in direct sunlight. I actually shot some videos of the watch on my wrist on a sunny day, and while I had some difficulties with getting the screen glare out of the way, the display was bright and readable at all times.

Controlling the Watch Fit 4 Pro is done through a combination of taps and swipes on the screen, pressing and rotating the crown or button on the side. I personally like the UI a lot, with round icons giving quick access to all features if you click the crown once. Taking calls on the watch is also really easy, with the crown allowing you to quickly change volume. Watch faces can also be customised to a large degree through the device controls. For example, I've picked a watch face showing me the time, date, and altitude at first glance, but this can be changed to show your heart rate, battery, the weather, compass, or any other metric that the watch is able to track or show. Add in the option to display your own photos as a watch background, and you have a great number of ways to customise the watch to your liking.

In order to try out the Watch Fit 4 Pro's worth as a workout tracker, I took it with me on a number of walks and hikes. The built in GPS/Glonass positioning has been further improved, and there's now also a pressure sensor to track elevation changes during hikes or when swimming. While going on a hike in one of Finland's national parks, I found the GPS positioning to be highly precise, as I was able to see the route I walked with remarkable accuracy. It showed clearly how I walked in a couple of tight circles in an area of around five square meters, when I was taking pictures of a lake. During my hike, the watch tracked a number of interesting metrics, including my location, changes in elevation, pace, heart rate, and Sp02 values.

The combination of tracking gave me a extensive report of the hiking trip. The metrics showed exactly when I was going uphill, with my steps going slower, while my heart rate was going up. After finishing the trip, I could see the route I hiked and all of the metrics in the Health App, including the possibility to export a short video tracing my route. If tracking your outdoor activities is what you like, the Watch Fit 4 Pro has a very compelling slate of functionalities packed in a comfortable device. For my future hikes, I'll surely be tracking them again with the Watch Fit 4 Pro.

Coming back to the route tracking, the Watch Fit 4 Series now also features colour maps during workouts and when viewing your results. While I was in Finland for example, I tracked my visit to the Suomenlinna island as an outdoor walking exercise. The new colour map allowed me to see a real-time colour map on my wrist to see where I was going. You do need to download offline maps through the Health App beforehand to use this, as they're not preinstalled on the device. Or if you use Komoot, there are colour maps available there. In my experience, the tracking is really precise, down to pinpointing the exact spot where I went off-track for an unplanned sanitary stop.

A new feature available only on the Watch Fit 4 Pro, and not on the regular Watch Fit 4, is the Golf Mode. This offers two types: Course Mode to help you play on the course, and a Driving Range Mode to collect metrics about your swings on the practice range. I'm not a golfer, but I was able to try out both modes on one of Helsinki's golf courses. After getting some advice on how to hold my club, I took some shots at the driving range. In two clicks, the watch tracked metrics like my swing speed and backswing time, showing how well I was doing on a coloured line. Getting it into the green zone in the middle felt good, and I even managed to get in some decent shots.

Next, I drove a golf cart down the range to the first course. Before you start using the Course Mode, you'll need to download the appropriate maps using your phone, depending on where you are. Once starting, the watch will preview you the range, showing things like distances, water, sand dunes, and elevation. It will also track your position using GPS and offer advice on wind speeds. After I took my swings and putted the ball, I entered my scores into the scorecard inside the watch, allowing me to easily keep track of them. In my experience, it's a nice addition to the Watch Fit 4 Pro for a specific audience. The maps are small, but clear to see and the swing metrics seemed to correspond to what I was doing. But I'm saying that as an absolute amateur at golf.

A final quality of the Watch Fit series, and Huawei's smart wearables in general, is the excellent battery life they offer. With the Watch Fit 4 Pro, I've only charged it once out of the box and one additional time so far, over a period of around two weeks. That includes having the always-on-display enabled over the past few days. Battery life will easily last for a full week, and charging is done in around an hour, now using the same chargers as Huawei's Watch GT series. This kind of battery life means you can wear the watch wherever you go, including on vacation, keeping it on when doing sports, swimming, or walking around. It's a package that suits the "Fit" name, always being there and having power for people who like to be active.

Concluding, I'm as enthusiastic about the Watch Fit 4 Pro as I was about the Watch Fit 3. It has a clear and crisp AMOLED screen, which has both the resolution and peak brightness to be viewed easily under any circumstance. Battery life will easily last over a week. It's also very light and thin, which makes it very comfortable to wear. I think that's especially true for the green version with the nylon strap I've been testing. The addition of an air pressure meter and colour maps mean that I've been able to get highly detailed overviews of my hikes and walks, both in real-time and afterwards. It's also the improvement I like most over the Watch Fit 3. In all, if comfort, great battery life, access to most smart functionalities, and tracking outdoor activities is what you're after, the Watch Fit 4 Pro is a great device to consider. With the new Golf Mode, that's especially true if you're also a golfer.