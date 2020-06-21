Huawei reports 118.5% sales increase in wearable tech

You're watching Advertisements

With sales rising from 1.2 million wearable units sold in Q1 2019 to 2.6 million units sold in Q1 2020, Huawei has increased its sales of wearable tech by no less than 118.5%. These numbers comes from an IDC report sent to Gamereactor in the form of a press release, and they make Huawei the second best-selling smartwatch producer in the world.

According to the report, Huawei's growth is due to a strong online presence, as well as a close collaboration with retailers. Huawei has managed to grow both in Europe and China, as well as Latin America, despite ongoing hostilities with the US administration.

"We are happy for consumers taking a liking to our smart products. We still see a growth potential for wearables and wireless technology, which is also the reason why we have chosen to accelerate our strategy of creating better user experiences based on the Huawei ecosystem. Here wearables and by that, also smart watches play a key role, especially in regards of the seamless integration interaction across different devices. This makes us particular happy with the growth of wearable sales," said Lin Yu, Head of Huawei Consumer Business Group Denmark.

The latest launch from the Huawei Smartwatch series is the Watch GT2e, which came to market in April. It features 100 activity functions and a new monitoring function, including heart rhythm, stress level, sleep quality and oxygen saturation in the blood.