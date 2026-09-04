Huawei launches Watch GT 7 Series, Watch D3, and FreeBuds Neo in Munich

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At Huawei's global launch event in Munich on Wednesday, the company unveiled the Watch GT 7 Series, the blood pressure-focused Watch D3, and the FreeBuds Neo earbuds. The event also brought the Watch 6 Series back to Europe after a year's absence, alongside a new tablet, and two phones. Under the theme "Chase the Wild", the company positioned the line-up around outdoor sports and health tracking, with a novel addition of winter activities to their range of smartwatches.

The Watch GT 7 Series is the most premium product launching in most European countries. The standard model comes in 46mm and 41mm sizes, while the GT 7 Pro adds a nano-ceramic bezel and a titanium alloy middle frame, and is sold only in the larger size. Both use Huawei's new EasyCross strap design. The most notable addition is indoor snow sports tracking: the watch uses posture and elevation sensors to recognise skiing and snowboarding without a GPS signal, and can distinguish descents from time spent on the lift. For outdoor use, the Huawei Health app carries maps for over 3,000 ski resorts. Two new metrics arrive as well: Turn Detection, which counts turns by calculating turning radius, and G-Force tracking, which records the centrifugal force generated in sharp corners. A Team-Up feature lets members of a group see each other's position on the mountain in real time.

Cyclists get Climb Planning, which shows upcoming ascents before ride, gradient, and distance information during a climb, and haptic and voice warnings when approaching a corner too quickly. Huawei notes that its AI-powered cycling insights are not yet available in Europe.

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On the health side, Health Insights now opens with a morning briefing built around a Physical Readiness score, which combines sleep quality, heart rate variability, mood, and active calories into one of five recovery levels. Battery life on the 46mm models is rated at up to 21 days in light use. Both watches support contactless payments through Curve and work with Android and iOS.

The Watch D3 is Huawei's new blood pressure monitor and the successor to the Watch D2. It measures blood pressure using an inflatable airbag built into the strap rather than an optical sensor. It features some industry-first ratings as a wearable medical device, including CE marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation. The case is slimmer than its predecessor at 11.3 mm and 40 grams, with a narrower 25.5 mm cuff, a 1.92-inch display, and around six days of battery life. It keeps 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, now with a quieter inflation cycle at night, and adds dedicated measurements before and after exercise. Huawei also lists over 100 workout modes, a Health Glance readout covering up to 13 indicators, and a new Health Community feature that lets family members share readings and receive alerts. It comes in Black, White, and Mocha Gold.

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Rounding out the launch for the Nordics, there are new earbuds launching. The FreeBuds Neo weigh 4.8 grams per bud and offer adaptive noise cancellation rated up to 30dB, a new Turbo driver with a frequency range of 10Hz to 48kHz, spatial audio, and lossless transmission of up to 2.3 Mbps with compatible Huawei devices. They connect to two devices at once across Android, iOS, and Windows, and ANC settings can be changed from a paired Huawei watch.

Also announced, but not yet confirmed for many European countries including the Nordics, were the Watch 6 Series, the 4.7 mm-thin MatePad Pro 12-inch, and the Huawei Nova 16s and 16s Pro phones. The MatePad and Nova series were available to test at the event, and both made a durable and well-designed impression.

The Watch GT 7 Series goes on sale across the Nordics on September 21. In Denmark the Watch GT 7 is priced at DKK 2,199 and the GT 7 Pro at DKK 3,199, with launch discounts of DKK 300 and DKK 500 respectively until October 18. European recommended prices start at €299. The Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo follow on October 12, priced at DKK 3,799 and DKK 999, respectively, in Denmark and around SEK 5,100 and SEK 1,499, respectively, in Sweden.