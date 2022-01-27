Huawei launches P50 Pro and P50 Pocket phones and GT Runner watch

HQ

At an event Gamereactor could attend yesterday, Huawei detailed and at the same time officially released its new line-up of smart gadgets for early 2022. The main protagonist might be the brand-new Huawei P50 Pro flagship smartphone, but even more eye-catchy is the foldable P50 Pocket. Besides, we learned about a smartwatch for runners and a new Bluetooth speaker.

Huawei P50, a new photograph-focused flagship

In-between the premium Mate and the entry Nova series, going forward this is the main product in the P series, which is focused on art, pictures and aesthetics. The Leica lenses, together with the advanced software and AI, are meant to get even more colours and details, and it also comes with better 4K video recording.

Even though the P50 Pro fattens its battery to 4360 mAh, both weight and thickness see themselves reduced to 195 g and 8.5 mm respectively, with the pretty identical screen now being 6.6 inches.

Huawei P50 Pro hides a Snapdragon 888 4G chip, 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It's now available in black and gold for 1,199 euros.

Huawei P50 Pocket, the chic foldable

All eyes were however on the P50 Pocket, the foldable smartphone meant to compete with the newest of the competition. It's quite compact and folds perfectly thanks to a multi-dimensional hinge, but its main feature is its external Screen Ring, a circular display for quick actions, smartwatch-style.

The UV-powered "Ultra Spectrum camera" also enhances pictures here, but more interestingly you can take your selfies with the rear camera thanks to the aforementioned additional screen.

The idea is that you can manage a lot of things even before unfolding the 6.9" 21:9 120 Hz screen. It's also lighter (190 g) and thinner (7.2 mm) than the Pro, and has just released in white and gold at 1,599 euros, but there's a more expensive, glamorous premium edition designed by Iris van Herpen.

A new GT smartwatch for runners

Even though the GT 3 is quite recent (it just launched in some territories), the even newer Huawei GT Runner focuses, as by its name, on running-maniacs, both newcomers and veterans.

Coming from the Watch 3, the Fit, and the GT3, the device tracks individual parameters, prevents fatigue and establishes specific metrics and workouts for each user. With the Running Ability Index (RAI) tool it studies race predisposition and even potential times.

With a ceramic structure, titanium parts and an upgraded HR sensor and external GPS antenna, together with two weeks of battery and a 1.43" AMOLED screen, it just released at 329 euros, in grey and black.

Huawei Sound Joy enter the Bluetooth speakers fray

Finally, the Sound Joy is the first Bluetooth 5.2 speaker by the manufacturer. The two-way speaker and passive radiators have been co-engineered with Devialet, and they provide 26 hours of playtime with IP67 resistance against water and dust. It costs 149 euros, and are available as of yesterday, but you can get a second unit with a 50% discount and pair them with a shake.

At Gamereactor we expect to learn more about these and other Huawei products at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.