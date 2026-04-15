Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5

Huawei's FreeBuds have delivered premium sound at a non-premium price for some generations now, and the fifth generation is no different. This time it uses a dual-driver configuration with a dual-magnet bass driver, and a very small planar diaphragm that handles the higher frequencies. These are also used actively for ANC.

The shape is slightly different based on data from more than 10,000 samples and multiple silicone ear tips. The case seems slightly larger but with a soft finish instead of hard plastic making it more comfortable to feel and touch. The elegant art deco design remains, and likewise, as do the many different options and features in the app. The good news is that the everyday user interface remains relatively simple, and personally, I set it to standard mode with full noise reduction and high resolution audio enabled, and that was all I needed.

One of the major upgrades is that it supports L2HC 4.0, a 2.3 Mbps audio codec, or in other words, more than 14 times the resolution of a Spotify stream. The only problem is that it requires a Huawei phone to use, which is a shame, even if it still supports LDAC high-resolution code. So, thumbs up for not locking non-Huawei phones out of high resolution audio, where this product really shines. Using high-resolution music does reduce battery life down to 5.5 hours, if you also have ANC at max, but I do not think you should use your in-ears for that long anyway, and the case holds roughly four full charges and then some. Without noise cancellation, and at a low volume, you get close to 40 hours but these are meant to be used with ANC on. The MIMO AI ANC works in real-time and therefore consumes a lot of battery. On the brighter side, the voice quality is superb.

Each unit has its own DSP and DAC, or rather both, because each of the driver units gets its own DAC, which is complete overkill. It supports 24-bit 48 KHz sound, however, non-Huawei devices will only be able to send up to 990 kbps, which is far away from the 2.3 Mbps that it can achieve.

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While the predecessor launched at €200, I was able to find a pair of FreeBuds Pro 5 at €170. Huawei clearly does not have any fixed pricing around where I live, as pricing on both models varies significantly, which currently, at the time of writing, means that you can get the new model cheaper than the old one in a few places. Again local pricing may vary a lot.

The feature list is long with; IP57 rating for use during hardcore fitness training, even in bad weather; spatial audio with head tracking adaptive EQ; and dual-device pairing, but you will buy them for the sound first and foremost.

Huawei has, for some years, been one of the frontrunners for improved audio quality in in-ear devices, as the first decade or so I reviewed that type of product was often disappointing. But sound quality has improved over the long-term, accelerating over the past few years, and as the competition in the market is fierce, Huawei does not disappoint.

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The sound is clear, crisp, and transparent with a remarkably deep bass you only get from dual-driver configurations and extensive DSP. Instrument and voice separation is more akin to a decent stereo system and the marketing talk about long-term comfort actually holds up to scrutiny. The signature Huawei sound also packs a punch when listening to Infected Mushroom or the kick drum of Rammstein while the softer tonality from Adele comes alive. In short, they sound excellent, especially for that kind of money. If I needed a new commuter in-ears, these would easily make my top three.