Huawei FreeBuds 6i

Much can be said about Huawei's chequered history over the past decade, and of course there are arguments back and forth about whether the legal consequences that crippled their smartphone business in the West are justified, but it's hard to argue with their ability to create exciting hardware.

Whether it's their surprisingly gorgeous monitors, their speakers or their in-ears, Huawei has always managed to create eye-catching, quality and design, and this is certainly true of the new FreeBuds 6i, a set of in-ears that costs £89.99/€99.99, cheaper than almost any alternative that offers a similar specification list.

It's pretty amazing what you really get for your money here to say the least. The design is the same oval shape we've seen before, with strong magnets holding both devices and lid closed. You get a 510mAh battery in the case, as well as 55mAh in each device, which provides just over 24 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation turned on, and much, much more if you turn it off. It's all well put together, and nowhere do you realise that you're paying significantly less for these in-ears compared to the more established players on the market. There's even IP54 certification.

The rest of the package is also in place. Internally we find Bluetooth 5.3, which ensures multipoint functionality, long range and a stable connection. Huawei has equipped the FreeBuds 6i with 11 millimetre quad-magnet dynamic drivers that play in the 14Hz-40KHz frequency range. That's pretty wide and the sound is mostly quite crisp, wide and deep. Those are slightly meaningful words though, but let's just say that while sound layer separation in more complex music is still reserved for the more expensive boys, this is best-in-class for the segment, and Nothings Ear 2 and Google's Pixel Buds A are no match for the soundscape Huawei constructs here.

And then there's active noise cancellation, and boy does it work - especially for the price. The technology itself is called Huawei ANC Dynamic 3.0, which can suppress persistent noise equivalent to 27 decibels. This means that the noise cancellation here is quite effective, and here again we can only give it a pat on the back. No, Huawei doesn't quite manage to crush sudden noise sources, but for the price it's perfectly fine.

You control them via the Huawei AI Life app, which via Android still needs to be sideloaded as an APK. It works fine, but this is where Huawei stumbles a little, as always. The app is slightly confusing, is slower than other similar apps and it's clearly the least satisfying part of the whole product. That said, you can easily open the app once, create an EQ profile, make your own gestures and you're done.

Other than that, the only real problem is that Huawei has chosen to require you to tap the device to control them. We all prefer to squeeze the stem, as pressing always pushes the device deeper into the ear canal, which is not very pleasant. But other than that, the FreeBuds 6i are a stroke of genius for the price, and they are so easy to recommend for that very reason.