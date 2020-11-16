Huawei buys Qualcomm chips despite sanctions

You're watching Advertisements

As the trade war between the US and China erupted, many had speculated that Huawei would either start making their own chipset, or get them from a national supplier.

However, according to Reuters, Qualcomm has secured a special license from the Government to sell "a number of products, which includes some 4G products" to Huawei, which are related to mobile devices.

Qualcomm did also disclose, that they have applied for other licenses.

While Huawei used to make and design their own chips, only using Qualcomm for the budget phones, access to the needed software and means of production were blocked by the trade restrictions. This means that the stockpile Huawei managed to buy before the trade restrictions started needs to last until the situation is resolved, as most industry analysts suspect stockpiles to only last for a few more months.