Huawei break new ground with tri-folding phone reveal

Apple announced its new collection of iPhones earlier this week and frankly didn't do a whole lot to set this next generation of devices up as must-have items. Huawei then creeped out of the woodwork shortly afterwards to present to the world a device that is a genuine first-of-its-kind.

The Huawei Mate XT Design Ultimate may sound pretty normal but it's actually the world's first tri-folding smartphone. Yep, that means that it has three defined sections that are joined together by using a Z-shape folding mechanism, reminiscent of the dual-folding system currently found on more traditional foldables.

As per The Verge, the main catch with this pretty wild concept is that it'll cost you a fortune to pick one up. The phone is starting at around $2,800 for the base 256GB model. The price then climbs as high as approximately $3,370 for the 1TB iteration. As for why we're mentioning approximate prices here, the only prices that have been revealed so far are in Chinese yuan, and any plans for a wider global release have yet to be confirmed.

What has been confirmed is that the phone will have an OLED screen that is 6.4" in size when collapsed and 10.2" in size when fully folded. And yes, it can be used in a partially folded state like a regular two-fold device, to offer a 7.9" display variant.