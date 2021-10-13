HTC's next VR headset will officially be revealed in a showcase tomorrow

HQ

HTC has announced that it will be unveiling its latest VR headset the Vive Flow within a presentation tomorrow at 16:00 BST/ 17:00 CEST. Those who are interested can register to watch the event here, and there will even be the option to watch it in VR.

Ahead of the presentation, some details on the HTC Vive Flow appear to have leaked though. Twitter user evleaks has shared several images of the headset and they have noted that it will retail for $499.99. Pre-orders for the device will reportedly go live on October 15 with units later being shipped out in November.

We will be sure to follow up when more details are confirmed tomorrow.

Thanks, Engadget.