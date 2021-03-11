HTC Vive unveils the Vive Tracker 3.0 and the Vive Facial Tracker

You're watching Advertisements

HTC has revealed the latest technology joining the Vive virtual reality ecosystem, and it includes the new Vive Tracker 3.0 and the Vive Facial Tracker, both of which are available for purchase today.

The new trackers are smaller, lighter and will feature an increased battery life up to 75% larger than the previous iteration of the device and come in at £129 in the UK.

The facial tracker on the other hand can seamlessly track 38 facial movements to produce an accurate real-time depiction, to take VR communication to the next level. This tracker will also retail for £129 in the UK.

"The VR community has unlimited creativity and we've seen the VIVE Tracker everywhere from industrial use, film production, to sports, gaming, and more," said Graham Wheeler, General Manager of HTC EMEA. "With a sleeker design and even longer battery life, the new VIVE Tracker 3.0 is even more versatile, and with the new VIVE Facial Tracker, it's easier than ever to create ultra-realistic characters."

You can look to pick up the Tracker 3.0 here, and the Facial Tracker here.