HTC Unveils Its New Wireless Headset

The HTC Vive XR Elite is said to be a competitor with the Meta Quest Pro.

HQ

It has been rumoured for a while that HTC was working on a new, wireless headset, and now at CES 2023 the Vive XR Elite has officially been confirmed, alongside a new trailer.

In terms of design, the XR Elite is a sleek headset, trading out a lot of bulk and even allowing you to swap out the battery pack if you want to plug it into your PC or use your own powerbank. Two open-ear speakers, four wide FOV cameras, a depth sensor, hand-tracking, and capacitive sensing all combine in the Vive XR Elite, and they're all customisable features, too.

Coming in at around $1,099 USD or £1,299 GBP, the Vive XR Elite is not going to be a casual purchase, but it's not quite as costly as the Meta Quest Pro, so there's that. Both headsets share a lot of features, too, including the same connectivity options, 12GB of RAM, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Check out the introductory trailer for the new headset below:

HQ


