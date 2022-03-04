HTC is aiming to make a comfortable and safe metaverse with Viveverse

HQ

Even though Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona has now concluded, we still have plenty to talk about from our time at the trade show. As you may have seen, as part of our presence at the convention, we managed to catch up with HTC's head of global hardware, Shen Ye, where we were taken on a tour of HTC's booth and also got to chat about all things Vive. During that chat, after looking at the latest line-up of headsets, we approached the topic of the metaverse and how Vive is approaching it, safely, with its own take, the Viveverse.

"The goal has been to have a wide reach, of a variety of different audiences," said Ye. "Pro 2 can be for your super high end gamers and also some enterprise customers, Vive Focus 3, best-in-class all-in-one device that is fantastic for businesses as well, and then Vive Flow are for people that might not be using VR in its traditional sense, and we built it for more well-being. Well-being can mean different things for different people. It could be wanting to do yoga, or just chill out and relax in a lo-fi space, or even just being able to watch a film. We design all of these headsets for very different uses."

"That's kind of been the goal for us, with Viveverse, which is our take on the metaverse. We want to make sure that we can get more people comfortable with VR as well, so something like the Vive Flow was very much designed to be a stepping stone into Viveverse."

Later through the interview, we talked about the Viveverse again, with Ye telling us all about how HTC is working to make it safe for all ages.

"One other key thing about Viveverse that we're building upon is safety, especially for kids. Vive Guardian is our parental control system. It's actually built off of some of our efforts that we did in the enterprise space. It has two modes right now, one is called Free Roam, where you are able to set restrictions and boundaries for a child. You can set what applications they are allowed to have, what applications they are allowed to download, so you know that when they are using it, they are in approved pieces of content. The second one is Casting. With Vive Flow you can cast a piece of content straight to the headset, so if your kid wants to watch a film privately, you can cast it straight to them from a device. But, of course, we can also use an external device to monitor it, so with Vive Guardian you can also have an Android tablet to see what's happening in the headset as well to make sure that they are safe, and of course you can protect purchases and downloads with a pin as well, so not only keeping the kids safe but also keeping the parents safe as well."

You can check out our full interview and booth tour with Shen Ye below.