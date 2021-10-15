HTC has officially unveiled the Vive Flow

HQ

After a leak a few days before its official announcement, HTC has now revealed its latest device, a portable immersive glasses system called the Vive Flow. This piece of tech is regarded as being "a compact, lightweight immersive glasses device that transports its wearers wherever they want or need to be", and can be used to meditate, watch TV and movies, chat with friends using Vive Sync, or play various brain training apps.

Set to launch this November, the Vive Flow uses a 100-degree field of view, and boasts a 3.2K resolution at a 75Hz refresh rate. The system also uses full 3D spatial audio, and can connect to external Bluetooth earphones, to make the experience that much more immersive. The Vive Flow also weighs a surprising 189g (roughly the same as a bar of chocolate), and uses a dual-hinge design and soft face gasket to be able to fold down making it widely portable.

"With VIVE Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do,

but on how we feel," said Cher Wang, chairwoman and CEO of HTC. "Maintaining our wellness has come to the forefront in the last few years, with so many millions feeling stressed every day, so it has never been more important to take time out to calm our minds, and VIVE Flow provides the perfect opportunity to escape our four walls and immerse ourselves in our ideal ambience."

Wang continued, "Meditation, gentle stretches, brain training, streaming our favorite shows or even meeting friends or coworkers in VR with VIVE Sync can all be enhanced by a device light and compact enough to fit in our pocket. VIVE Flow represents the next evolution of technology, as we take a more holistic view of how we can make life better."

As for how much the Vive Flow will cost, this gadget will retail for $499 / £499 / 549€, and is available to pre-order today. The system will be openly on sale in November 2021, although an exact date for when it will launch was not mentioned.