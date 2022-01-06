HTC has announced a Wrist Tracker for the VIVE Focus 3

HQ

HTC has announced that it will be launching a new Wrist Tracker system for the VIVE Focus 3 this year. The device uses LEDs that are directly picked up by the Focus 3's tracking cameras to help achieve standalone tracking without the need for actual controllers, and can be fitted to a users wrist for better fingertip-to-elbow tracking, or to an object to help track them better as well.

Designed to be lightweight, accurate, and versatile, with dimensions that are 85% smaller and 50% lighter than a VIVE Focus 3 controller, this system is said to connect to the headset by simply using a one-button pairing feature, and then can be used for around four hours on a single charge. With its adjustable strap, the Wrist Tracker is also built to be easily removed, fitted, and cleaned.

Speaking about the Wrist Tracker in a blog post, James Mullins, founder and CTO of FLAIM Systems (a company who create immersive learning solutions for critical and emergency training situations) said, "Integrating VIVE Wrist Trackers with VIVE Focus 3 is such a game changer and enables immersive kinaesthetic and tactile experiences in a natural way. VIVE Wrist Trackers enable a deeper learning element, which means that you retain more and ultimately have a better learning outcome, without the risk of harm or exposure to the hazard."

As for when the Wrist Tracker will launch, it has been revealed it will be landing in early 2022, in the US first, and that it will cost £119, €129, $129.