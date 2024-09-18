HTC announces new VR headset made for high-end gaming

HQ

The talented folk over at HTC have announced their next major virtual reality headset. It's set to be known as the VIVE Focus Vision XR and is a device that is made for enterprise efforts and high-end gaming.

What does this mean? It means it's a gadget that offers a combined 5K resolution across both eyes and a 120-degree field-of-view with 90Hz refresh rate standalone and planned 120Hz options when using DisplayPort mode when it arrives in late 2024. Adding to this is automatically adjusting IPD with integrated eye tracking, two front-facing 16MP colour cameras with stereoscopic passthrough for improved mixed-reality experiences, advanced cooling systems, a built-in sub-battery that can kick in and keep the device running for a further 20 minutes when the main battery source runs out, a depth sensor, and an infra-red sensor for better tracking.

As for who the HTC VIVE Focus Vision XR is built for, global head of product at HTC VIVE, Shen Ye, stated, "VIVE Focus Vision gives you the best of both worlds, with outstanding standalone capabilities, and DisplayPort mode support for visually lossless PCVR experiences. Now, PC gamers can bring the same high-end headsets used in VR arcades into their homes. We're taking everything to the next level with built-in eye-tracking, stereo colour passthrough cameras for depth-correct Mixed Reality, and even an infra-red sensor for enhanced hand tracking in low-light conditions."

With so much technology crammed into the headset itself, you would be right if you expect it to have a rather pricey cost. HTC notes that the VIVE Focus Vision XR will set you back £999 in the UK, but if you decide to pre-order the device between now and launch in mid-October, you will at least get three games of your choosing and the VIVE Wired Streaming Kit for DisplayPort valued at £159 for "free". This will come in handy when the DisplayPort mode debuts at an undetermined date before the end of the year.

Take a look at the new VR headset below.