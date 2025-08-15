HTC announces first AI-driven wearable eyewear

HQ

HTC has expanded its range of wearable gear, with the latest of the bunch being its first crack at AI-driven wearable eyewear. Known as the Vive Eagle, these glasses are designed to be lightweight, minimalist, and have the core aim of "redefining what eyewear can do."

The Vive Eagle are said to clock in at as little as 49g in weight, and they have adjustable nose pads, Zeiss UV-protected sun lenses too. They offer open-ear audio that claims to offer spatial sound with minimal leakage, all while supporting this with no ear canal pressure.

The AI element is combined with an ultra-wide 12MP camera and a voice assistant that supports OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini to aid in smart photography and videography, plus to encourage hands-free productivity through voice commands. There is real-time translation support that applies to 13 languages and which can convert camera-captured text into spoken audio, and this is all while having a battery that can last for 36 hours when on standby, six hours in use, and charge to 50% in 10 minutes. HTC has also designed the Vive Eagle to have strong privacy protection, with this including local-only data storage, AES-256 encryption, an LED capture indicator, and ISO certification.

Pre-orders for the glasses are now open with plans to debut in Taiwan at least on September 1. The price will be NT$15,600, which equates to around €445, and the glasses come in a variety of colours, including Berry, Coffee, Grey, and Black.

