H.R. Giger-inspired horror title Scorn delayed to 2022

New week, new delays, and this time, it's the seemingly extremely frightening horror game Scorn that has suffered. It was actually initially announced back in 2014 via Kickstarter, but was re-revealed last year in May during Microsoft's presentation of upcoming Xbox Series X games. It was supposed to be released during the Xbox Series S/X launch window in November last year, but was then delayed to 2021 - but unfortunately it's not coming this year either.

As explained by the developer Ebb Software on the Kickstarter page, the game simply won't make it 2021 and they will tell us about it on December 10. It sounds like the development has been rough, and it is now planned for 2022:

"In our case, a lot of mistakes were made and will make more in the future, but it's a normal process for a new, inexperienced team. Everything that was done up until the middle of 2018 has been reworked, 90% of it completely scrapped. It's about making it what we want it to be, not releasing it just because we gave some arbitrary release date. If it's not ready, it's not ready. Why would people want to play something that the developers think it's still not up to par?

For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December. "