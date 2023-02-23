HP's Victus 15L is designed to be an all-in-one desktop

HQ

If you've been looking for a new desktop PC and don't want to have to deal with the intricacies of actually building a device yourself, then the latest pre-build that we've been playing around with on the most recent episode of Quick Look might just be up your street.

Known as the HP Victus 15L, this system boasts an AMD CPU and an Nvidia graphics card, and can be customised with either cheaper, more accessible hardware, or more powerful components that will be able to better tackle the needs of modern PC gaming.

To see whether the HP Victus 15L is the next PC for you, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see what we think about the device after playing around with it for a short while.